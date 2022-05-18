With solemn dignity Corning police Chief Jeremiah Fears rang the peace officers memorial bell 14 times during this year's Tehama County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony on May 14. Each toll of the bell in recognition of 13 peace officers in the state who in 2021 gave the ultimate sacrifice while on the job. The final toll was in honor of Red Bluff Police Officer David Mobilio who was gunned down on Nov. 19, 2002 while fueling his patrol vehicle at a gas station on Main Street in Red Bluff.
The ceremony at High Point Assembly Church in Red Bluff began with the presentation of colors by the Tehama County Law Enforcement Color Guard, followed by Jeff Mandolfo singing the National Anthem.
Serving as event master of ceremonies was Tehama County Sheriff’s Cap. Dave Kain.
“What we are here for tonight is to pause in the middle of our busy lives and pay honor to the fallen law enforcement men and women who gave their all in the line of duty,” he said. “In addition, we honor and recognize Red Bluff Police Officer David Mobilio who in November 2002 gave his all for his department and community.”
The invocation was provided by Red Bluff Police Chaplain Dan Jackson, who asked the Lord to watch over all officers and to bless them with strength and wisdom.
Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders read Micah 6:8 from the Bible.
The evening's keynote speaker was Mobilio’s wife, Linda Mobilio.
“To the families of the fallen, we see you, we hear you, we stand with you,” she said. “The road you are now on, sadly, is a long and winding one. It takes great courage and there are no shortcuts. This I know.”
She said over the last 20 years, she has come to know many things, but one thing she has come to know more than anything else is that grieving is the soul’s way of saying, “it mattered.”
“For me, my family and friends, our circle of blue, my fellow widows, whom I call my sisters in blue, grieving in its various forms, continues to show that Davi’s life mattered,” Linda added. “Our moments together mattered. Moments like this matter. They mean something. Something significant and deep and purposeful. They mean something some way, to very single one of us.”
She closed by saying, “Thank you, on behalf of my son, Luke, myself, and all of the Mobilio family, for leaning in, in every way imaginable, to help us keep our flames shining all these years.”
Mandolfo sang an inspirational song and a video by Blue Line Patriot honoring the daily sacrifices and lives of peace officers.
During the Candle Lighting Ceremony, Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt called out the names of the 13 fallen officers as Fears rang the memorial bell and 13 other officers lit a memorial candle in honor of each of the fallen.
Then in a very special moment, Luke Mobilio stepped up and lit a memorial candle in honor of this father as Fears rang a final bell.
This was all followed by former CHP Explorer Zach England playing Taps, Dave Alexander and Bob Elrick playing Amazing Grace on the bagpipes, with a closing prayer by Tehama County Sheriff’s Chaplain Dale Gibson.
Fallen peace officer honored were: Sacramento County Dep. Adam Gibson, Los Angeles Dep. Thomas Albanese, Los Angeles Police Officer Jose Luis Anzora, Los Angeles County Probation Officer Michael Wall, San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti, Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt. Dominic Vaca, San Diego Police Det. Jamie Huntley-Park and Det. Ryan Park, Imperial County Sheriff’s Dep. Anthony Redondo, Kern County Sheriff’s Dep. Phillip Jesse Campas, Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal and Fresno County Sheriff’s Officer Toamalama Scanlan.
Mobilio, 31, was shot twice and killed from ambush when he stopped at the department's fueling station between 1:30-2 a.m., by Andrew Mickel, who in 2005 was convicted of murdering Mobilio and sentenced to death.
Mobilio had served with the Red Bluff Police Department for 4 years and served as a patrol and DARE officer. He is survived by his wife and then 2-year-old son, Luke.