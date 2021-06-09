Having her contract renewed as Tehama County Planning Director in September 2020, amid public protests and controversy, Kristen Maze rendered her resignation as of June 1.
On Tuesday the Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Scot Timboe as the county's Interim Planning Director, effective June 7. Previous to this appointment, Timboe served as Planner IV within the planning department. He will be serving in the out-of-class assignment until the county hires a permanent planning director.
Maze's renewed contract was to run through April 2023, following the board's 3/2 vote to retain her. Voting against the renewal was supervisors Candy Carlson and Steve Chamblin.
“I don't believe she (Maze) is a good fit for this community,” said Carslon at the time.
Maze's behavior and attitude as planning director came under fire from the public as soon as her contract renewal option was placed on the agenda last year.
Much of the public comment made before the Board concerning Maze accused her of negative, threatening and unprofessional behavior in her capacity as planning director.
Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin reported the salary savings from the vacant planning director position will be sufficient to cover the cost of the interim position.