FELONY
Zachary Michael Hoffman, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 19 on Ash Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges.
Trina Worthy Kuykendall, 50, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 19 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property, vehicle theft, violation of probation and obstruct/resist arrest.
Steven Julio Morgan, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Herman Leroy Powell, 51, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 19 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
George Wells Whitfield, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 19 at the Shell station on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Jonathan Thomas Emerson, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's sergeant Oct. 19 on Highway 99E near Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree commercial burglary, forgery and receiving known stolen property.
Lawrence Duke Geske, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 18 on South Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers and misdemeanor charges.
Cody Lawrence Dupont, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 17 on Tehama Vina Road in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/blackjack, receiving known stolen property and misdemeanor charges.
Robert Paul Poliquin, 39, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 16 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and misdemeanor charges.
Brandon James High, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 16 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of registered sex offender electronic monitoring violation and other charges.
Brandon Allan Bacon, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 15 at Circle K store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic substance for purpose of sales, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and misdemeanor charges.
Trevor Elliot Deleon, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement Oct. 15 in Clark County and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a parole hold.
Thema Hope Dyer, 41, of Corning was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Oct. 15 and booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges.
Octavio Aguilar Garcia, 44, of Modesto was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 15 on Basler Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor charges.
Laurencio Reyes Gutierrez, 35, of Selma was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 15 on Basler Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor charges.
Jason Lee Horner, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 15 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges.
Jason Richard Machado, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 15 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation, felon in possession of ammunition and misdemeanor charges.
Amber Rose Scott, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 15 at Circle K store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Victor Daniel Walters, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 15 on Derby Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Matthew Ray Norman, 58, of Lakehead was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 14 on South Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting minor under 14 in sex act.
Jacorey Lamar Lincoln, 28, of Sacramento was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 14 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor charges.
Nicholas John Costa, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 13 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $400,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force great bodily injury likely, assault, battery, burglary and resisting executive officers.
Jesse Raymond Crisosto, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's sergeant Oct. 13 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers and misdemeanor charges.
William Edward Meders, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 12 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of commit felony while out on bail, willful cruelty to child, and misdemeanor drug charges.
DUI
Candy Mae Feyrer, 55, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 18 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Josaphina Lynn Brugaletta, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 18 on Lunina Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.