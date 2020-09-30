FELONY
John Casey Selvester, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 27 on Sutter Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury.
Joshua Allen Ferrero, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Buff police officer Sept. 27 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury.
Louis William Buelna, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 27 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 26 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, criminal threats and other charges.
Elaina Renee Bader, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 26 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, cruelty to elder/dependent adult and other charges.
Gerald Darwin Stevens, 65, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 25 at Chico State University and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Brian Vernon Ross, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's sergeant Sept. 25 on Gyle Road near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
David Wayne Pinkston, 56, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 25 on Compass Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, violation of probation and prohibited person possessing ammunition.
Jose Chavez Magana, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 25 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of a person guilty of carrying a concealed weapon, alter firearm identification mark, carry a loaded firearm in public, concealed carry weapon on person with prior conviction, violation of post release community supervision, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of controlled substance, prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm and other charges.
Travis Eugene Banghart, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 25 at Rolling Hills Hunting Club and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Joseph Clark Reville, 27, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 24 on Lake California Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, violation of parole, possession of stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
Dennis Richard Kanen, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 24 on West Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Lawrence Duke Geske, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 22 on Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of concealed dirk or dagger and other charges.
Brandon David Klimper, 30, of Dunnigan was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 23 on Highway 99W near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion f failure to appear after written promise, false personation, receive known stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Carlos Eduardo Ramirez, 26, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 22 near Raley's grocery in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and other charges.
Nathan Arthur Webster, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 23 in the TRAX parking lot on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct or resist arrest and violation of parole.
Elaina Renee Bader, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 22 on Reeds Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism $10,000 or more.
Joshua Christopher Friedman, 24, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement agent Setp. 22 on Klamath River Place in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed and possession of unregistered handgun.
Lucas Ray Lujan, 21, was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 22 on the 3500 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of fugitive from justice.
William Edwards Meders, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 21 on Mooney Court in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
John David Metcalf, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 22 at Bidwell Elementary School in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and robbery.
Dillon Obrian Talley, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 22 on Dale Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon or force, child cruelty and other charges.
Robert Eugene Taylor, 40, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 22 on Interstate 5 at the Corning Rest Stop and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on written promise, vehicle theft, receive known stolen property and other charges.
Russell Michael Jedinak, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 20 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Brenden Dean Martin, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 21 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Daryl Lee Stiles, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 21 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Michelle Nicole Stiles, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 21 on Antelope Boulevard and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.
DUI
De Madril Guerrero, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 27 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Gilberto Camacho, 28, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 27 on Hooker Creek Road near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Rex Madris Moore, 55, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 26 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jesus Manuel Meza Rodriguez, 23, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 26 on Interstate 5 near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Karson Harold Beal, 46, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and willful cruelty to child.
Brian Joseph Ristau, 48, of Red Buff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 25 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and other charges.
Ronald Eric Pelrey, 57, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 20 on Shasta Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of violation probation.