The debate between Tehama County residents who would like the county’s Board of Supervisors to amend the cannabis cultivation ordinance to include outdoor gardens, and those who want to leave it as is – regulated and permitted indoor grows only – was well heard during the board’s Aug. 29 meeting.
Clint Weston, code enforcement officer for the Tehama County Environmental Health Agency, provided an informational presentation to the board, followed by discussion and public comment.
“I’m allergic to marijuana and its odors,” said one resident during public comment. “They (growers) shouldn’t be able to encroach on my rights as there are alternatives for them.”
On the other side of the debate, a woman said she lives in a very remote area of the county and should be able to have an outdoor pot garden if she wants, as it wouldn’t encroach on anyone else’s rights.
The same basic comments were tossed back and forth during public comment between those in favor of changing the ordinance to include outdoor cultivation and those who want to keep the ordinance as is.
Included in that “for and against” debate were the supervisors themselves.
Supervisor Patti Nolan appeared to be a proponent of outdoor grows.
“The people are not happy with this ordinance,” she said.
In response, Supervisor Bill Moule stated, “Not everybody is disappointed in the ordinance.”
Supervisor Candy Carlson, who previously served on the county’s cannabis cultivation ad hoc committee, questioned the county’s use of helicopters and drones to investigate possible violations.
Weston explained the county currently uses drones to fly over potential outdoor pot gardens based on citizen complaints or by law enforcement officers in the field.
“I have serious concerns about drones or helicopters being used over private property,” Carlson said. “It is a violation of privacy and I wouldn’t want you flying over my property disturbing my peace. I don’t think we have the right to invade privacy to do this.”
Weston went on to explain an investigation does not take place unless there is a complaint and some knowledge of an illegal grow.
It was also explained that per the Federal Aviation Administration, there is no invasion of privacy when flying a drone as the “air” above a property is considered federal airspace.
According to the most current California drone laws, the only state regulations apply to interference with first responders, state parks and taking images of individuals engaging in private activity.
“Well, there is a difference between what is legal and what is moral and ethical,” Carlson said.
Weston said it is also a matter of safety for him to be able to use a drone to investigate a property instead of having to personally enter the property and the potential for confrontation.
He also explained the county’s due process when a violation to the ordinance is affirmed.
Supervisor Matt Hansen, who recently retired as a lieutenant with the Red Bluff Police Department, pointed out the criminal element association with cannabis cultivation.
“Most of the homicides in Tehama County are related to cannabis cultivation,” he claimed.
Weston pointed out the criminal element also includes human trafficking and environmental contamination.
He also pointed out, he does not make the rules and regulations concerning code enforcement, but enacts the county ordinance created by the board.
In the end, by consensus, the board decided to hold an afternoon study session in October, date to be determined, to discuss possible changes to the cannabis cultivation ordinance. There was also talk of including the county planning department and commission in the study session as the ordinance involves zoning and land use components.