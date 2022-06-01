A study session by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors helped to nail down how the county will use $12,641,804 in American Rescue Plan Act funds it has received from the
The first distribution of $6,320,902 has been received and the final $6,320,902 distribution is anticipated at any time, reported Dava Kohlman, Tehama County Administrative Services director.
She explained the funds must be used for costs incurred on or after March 3, 2021.
This was the second such study session for the board to discuss allocation of the funds, the first taking place on April 19.
At that session the board gave county staff direction to seek priorities from a ranked list provided by each supervisor, each list separate and confidential.
Staff utilized these lists to compile a categorized master list – top priority, probable and secondary.
The proposed list included as top priorities the jail expansion project at $3.5 million, renovation of the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall at approximately $1.4 million, $30,000 for law enforcement communication towers and $1.5 milliony for Reeds Creek Road washout repairs.
Supervisor Bob Williams noted there is the possibility of the county receiving federal funding to help facilitate all or part of the Corning Veterans Hall renovation project, but that outcome is still unknown.
Top priorities recognized, future study sessions take place after discussion of other funding uses by the county’s Rescue Plan Act Ad Hoc committee.