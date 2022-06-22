Sacramento–State contractors have cleared the remains, such as burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil, from all 20 homes and properties in Tehama County whose owners chose to have debris generated by last year's McFarland and Dixie fires removed from their properties through the state's Consolidated Debris Removal Program.
Under the program, administered by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), in collaboration with county officials, participating property owners incur no direct costs.
Property owners opted into the program by submitting a Right-of-Entry form to their county, which allows the state to begin work on their property and incur no direct costs for the removal of burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil from their properties.
Wildfire survivors had the option to either use their own contractor or enroll in the state managed program.
Property owners also had the option of taking part in the hazardous trees only element of the state's debris removal program. Five Tehama County property owners chose that option.
Debris cleared there are several steps left to complete before homeowners can begin rebuilding.
Cleared properties need additional work including separate contractors collect soil samples for verification at a state certified laboratory that they meet state environmental health and safety standards; contractors next may install erosion control measures; and certified arborists or professional foresters assess wildfire-damaged trees in danger of falling on the public or public infrastructure for removal by separate contractors.
Finally, state officials inspect the property to verify all completed work meets state standards. Debris officials submit a final inspection report to local officials to approve the property for reconstruction.
To date, 10, or 40 percent, of the 25 Tehama County properties taking part in either the state's full debris removal or hazardous trees only programs have completed the entire debris removal process and been returned to local officials for the start of permitting.
Statewide, 1,577 properties have completed the entire debris removal process and been returned to officials in their respective counties.