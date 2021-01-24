To prevent hospitalizations and deaths, more effectively administer vaccines, and maintain hospital services to all Californians, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has released new distribution guidance for the COVID-19 vaccine that prioritizes health care personnel and persons 65 years of age or older.
This new guidance changes the agency's previous distribution plan of working through the Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C, to one based on age.
As of now, persons age 65 and over who work or live in Tehama County may request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the following three ways:
Submit the online form which can be found at this site https://www.tehamacohealthservices.net/covid-19/covid-vaccine/
• Once on the website click on the Get Vaccinated for COVID-19 at the far right-hand side on the home page. This is a large square you can click on.
• After you are on the vaccination information page you scroll down to the blue button labelled COVID-19 Vaccination Request.
• Fill out the required information and hit the Submit button at the bottom of the form.
• You will be notified by email or phone when your appointment is scheduled.
If you have a smartphone, simply scan the accompanying image of the QR Code using a mobile device and begin the process to submit your information.
You may call (530) 527-6824 and leave a voicemail message. Due to the overwhelming number of calls coming through our telephone system, if you have internet access the preferred way to submit your required information is the online form.
Please Note: Emailing Covidvaccineappts@tchsa.net is no longer an option. This email has been discontinued.
Those in Phase 1 who emailed, called, or completed the online form prior to Friday, Jan. 22, Tehama County Public Health us processing the requests so please be patient. You will receive an email or phone call to inform you of the date and time of your COVID-19 vaccine appointment. However, it may take 5-7 business days to process the request.
The new age-based criteria will only apply to those making new requests starting Friday, Jan. 22.
Agency officials also urge individuals to only submit one request as multiple requests will not expedite a COVID-19 vaccine request and may cause a significant delay in processing.
The agency's appointment scheduling is dependent on the limited supply of vaccine and it is continuing to work urgently with federal and state partners to expand capacity and supply.
For those who have submitted their request and have not yet been contacted by Tehama County Health Services Agency, the agency is continuing to work through these requests in the order they were received.
"Public Health appreciates your understanding as we work through this unprecedented pandemic response," said Val Lucero, Tehama County Public Health Agency executive director.
The agency will share more on vaccine clinics for individuals under the age of 65 as the vaccine becomes more available and it receives updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine lot 41L20A
Tehama County Public Health Agency did receive the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine lot 41L20A. The state recommended the agency pause distribution of this lot due to possible allergic reactions.
However, after a review by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the state gas given permission to resume the use of this lot number. For more information you can read the state press release at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR21-025.aspx
As a reminder, anyone experiencing a reaction or side effects following vaccination should report it to the CDC V-Safe Health Checker online: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html
The vaccine must be administered within a very narrow timeframe. For this reason, it is very important for individuals to arrive at their scheduled appointment time. Arriving too early or too late causes gaps in our schedule that lead to delays in administering the vaccine.
At this time, we are unable to accommodate walk-ins at the vaccination clinic. Walk-ins will be directed to request an appointment via the options outlined above.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit: covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.