A new public health clinical service, Tehama Vax, has been made available by the Tehama County Health Services Agency in an effort to improve accessibility of vaccination services in the county.
Tehama Vax is an online scheduling system for the public in request an appointment to get a vaccination, tuberculosis testing, sexually transmitted disease testing and pregnancy testing.
Access Tehama Vax by going to the online portal located on the Tehama County Health Services Agency
website https://www.tehamacohealthservices.net/ and click on the Tehama Vax button to register for portal access.
Once registered, a link will be sent to fill out necessary paperwork and complete the request for a vaccination or other tests. The rest of the process will be completed on-line, including paperwork normally done at the appointment.
In addition, residents can call Tehama County Health Services Agency- Public Health at 530-527-6824 and select option 1 for Public Health front desk to request a link to register and to make an appointment.
Tehama County residents can also take advantage of walk-in days for vaccinations and tests, where they will be registered and seen in order of arrival for services.
The Red Bluff Public Health vaccine clinic is located at 1850 Walnut St., Red Bluff, Tuesdays appointment only; Wednesdays walk-in only, and Thursdays appointment only.
The Corning Public Health vaccine clinic is located at 275 Solano St. It is open on Mondays 1-4 p.m. by appointment only.
Contact the Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or toll free: 1-800-655-6854