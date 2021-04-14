Administration of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine has been stopped in Tehama County until further notice, announced the Tehama County Health Services Agency on Tuesday.
The Center for Disease Control has paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to health complications in six U.S. cases among women ages 18-48. These cases had developed a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and had low levels of blood platelets. Symptoms occurred six-13 days after vaccination.
Tehama County public health, which has received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine, has paused use of the vaccine until further information is available and CDC authorization.
The last date that Tehama County public health administered the vaccine in question was March 23, with no reports of adverse reactions from individuals vaccinated.
Anyone experiencing a reaction or side effects following a COVID-19 vaccination should report it to the CDC V-Safe Health Checker online: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html
Vaccination is still the most effective way to beat this virus and Tehama County Health Services Agency officials said it is fortunate to have both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available. These are the only vaccines that are being administered at the county's vaccination clinics.
Every Tehama County resident or worker 16 years or older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. There are no longer any occupational or health related restrictions for eligibility. Sign-up online at https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule your appointment.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit: covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.