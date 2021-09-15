Due to human error made by Tehama County’s ballot printing vendor, some Tehama County Vote-By-Mail ballots had a print error that caused the tabulator to not be able to read the ballots, reported Tehama County Clerk and Recorder/Registrar of Voters Jennifer
To resolve the issue, the Tehama County Elections Office will duplicate all affected ballots onto readable ballots in accordance with California Elections Code section 15210.
The duplication process uses a four person bi-partisan team of one person who reads the ballot; one person who marks the blank “duplicate” ballot; one person who observes the marker; and one person observing the reader to ensure accuracy.
All duplicated ballots are clearly labeled “duplicate” and both the original and the duplicated ballot are labeled with serialized numbers so each vote-by-mail ballot and duplicate can be identified and matched with each other, according to Vise.
“The mission of the Tehama County Elections Office is to maintain transparency and integrity throughout the election process while ensuring every vote is counted,” she said.
Any voter that would like to check on the status of their vote-by-mail ballot can visit MyVoterStatus.
Vise said registered voters do not need to take any additional steps to ensure their ballot's voting accuracy.
For more information go online to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TehamaCountyElectionsDepartment/.