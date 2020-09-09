Tehama County remains on the state’s top tier of COVID-19 monitoring list as the number of COVID-19 positive cases reaches in the county reaches more than 442.
Of the 442 cases reported on the Tehama County Public Health Services website, tehamacohealthservices.net, on Tuesday with a seven day lag, 403 positive cases have recovered, 35 are in active isolation, three are hospitalized, one reported death, 9,204 negative test results and 36 people in quarantine.
The California Department of Public Health instituted a new tiered process with revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions based on the rates of new cases and positivity in each county.
Tehama County is on the state’s Purple Tier, which is the state’s top tier, meaning the virus is widespread among the population. The state requires the county to remain on that tier for at least 21 days from the date listed, that being Aug. 30.
“Despite this change in process, Tehama County remains on the Monitoring List under the Purple Tier due to the case rate being over 100 per 100,000 population,” reports the county’s public health services agency. “In order for Tehama County to shift to the Red Tier and ease restrictions, our local metrics must decrease below the threshold and maintain for 21 days.”
Once in the Red Tier, the county will have to wait an additional two weeks to reopen schools that are currently in distance learning for in person education.
To view the county’s tier status and corresponding tier-specific guidelines for the community and businesses, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/. This website is being updated regularly to reflect the current restrictions and allowable activities within the county.
Tehama County authorities remind residents to continue taking preventative actions to stop and slow the spread of COVID-19, even when outside, including wash hands often, maintain physical distancing of at least six feet, stay home if sick, avoid touching your face, use a face covering, and limit non-essential travel.
In addition, residents are asked to avoid gatherings of any size with those from separate households and continue to get tested.
Appointments for free-of-charge COVID-19 testing can be scheduled online at www.lhi.care.
Residents can view local data and statistics online at www.tehamacohealthservices.net. In the event Tehama County meets the thresholds to change its tier status, the public will be immediately notified.
Please email questions to publichealth@tchsa.net or call (530) 527-6824. Anyone notified they have tested positive for COVID-19 and have questions or concerns, please call (530) 527-8491 ext.3606 and leave a message on the voicemail that is monitored daily.