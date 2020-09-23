Tehama County remains in the state’s COVID-19 red zone

Two students at Corning High School who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend resulted in the campus going to distance learning once again.
This is the second time the school has had to close the campus due to students testing positive for the virus. The latest cases brings the total to number of students to have contracted the virus to eight.
However, Tehama County Health Services Executive Director Val Lucero told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday the students did not contract the virus at the school, but in their households.
School administration closed the campus for Monday and Tuesday, notifying teachers and students who came in contact with the recent cases to self-quarantine and conducted COVID-19 testing at the school on Tuesday.
Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent, said the campus will reopen to students and teachers today, Thursday, Sept. 24.
“The decision was made after meeting with and receiving approval from Tehama County Public Health,” he added.
Lucero said the current number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday, Sept. 22 is 509, with four hospitalized, including one patient on a ventilator.
“The County entered the state’s red tier last Tuesday and we remain there this week. That allows certain businesses, such as restaurants to serve indoors at a certain capacity,” she added.
If the county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, as they did last week, Lucero said it would move into the state’s orange tier, allowing even more leeway to businesses. On the other hand, if the numbers move up, the state would move the county back into the purple tier and a tighter noose.
Over the weekend, Lucero said 13 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the county.
“I hope this is just an anomaly and our numbers continue to drop, but time will tell,” she said.
Lucero also announced two upcoming flu shot drives, the first in Corning on Oct. 10 at the Meuser Memorial Building, 275 Solano St. More information on this event will be posted as it comes available.
“I strongly encourage everyone to get their flu shot this year,” Lucero said.
She continues to advocate residents wear face masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands often, stay at home if ill and be tested for COVID-19 free of charge.
To make an appointment for testing go online to lhi.car/covidtesting. For more information on Tehama County COVID-19 information go online to tehamacohealthservices.net or call 1-800-240-3208.