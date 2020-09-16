Tehama County has now reported four deaths related to COVID-19, and while that was the bad news reported to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
However, the good news, according to county Public Health Agency Executive Director Val Lucero, is the state has moved the county from the top/purple COVID-19 tier to the second/red tier, meaning several restrictions are lifted for businesses.
Lucero said the latest reported death is a man in his 60s. On Monday county public health reported the COVID-19 related deaths of two women, one in her 80s the other in her 70s. The first reported death was man in his 60s who had contracted the virus elsewhere, but was in Tehama County when he died.
Having the county moved by the state to the Red Tier of its county monitoring list, now allows restaurants to serve indoors at 25 percent capacity, gyms and fitness centers to open indoors with restrictions, and businesses that were already allowed to serve customers indoors, such as retail, can increase the number of customers they serve at any one time. Other businesses as nail salons and museums can also open indoors with restrictions.
As of Tuesday, Tehama County Public Health reports 473 confirmed positive COVID-19 test results, 9,814 confirmed negative, with 450 positive cases recovered, and 18 in isolation.
Lucero said the spread of the virus still appears to be predominately through large gatherings and asks to the community to avoid such activity, practice social distancing, wash hands often, wear face coverings, stay home if feeling ill, and make an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 free of charge by making an appointment online at the Tehama County Public Health Agency website.