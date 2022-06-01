State Sen. Jim Nielsen will be the honored guest at the annual Tehama County Republican Red, White and Blue Dinner on June 11 at the Red Bluff Veterans Memorial Hall, 735 Oak St.
Nielsen will be recognized for this lifetime of the service in the state and his upcoming retirement.
The dinner will also feature keynote speaker Shawn Steel, a member of the executive committee of the Republican National Committee in 2018.
The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with $60 per plate tickets available at the door or in advance by calling Terrie Lynn Runolfson 530-921-2300 or Linda Alston 530-864-6685, or go online to tehamagop.org.
Table sponsorships are available at $450 for a table of eight.