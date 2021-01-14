Tehama County residents are being asked to participate in a virtual public hearing on Jan. 20, and give their opinions on what types of eligible activities should be part of an application the county will be submitting for a state Community Development Block grant.
The county has the opportunity to apply for the grant to help fund COVID-19-related activities, such as public services to respond to COVID-19 impacts, public facility improvements to increase capacity for healthcare facilities and safety, housing facilities for persons experiencing homelessness and economic development to support needs of local businesses to retain and bring back jobs impacted by the pandemic.
County officials said the grant amounts available for application is $429,772 in CV2 funds and $140,031 in CV3 funds.
Remote public participation is encouraged for the 5:15 p.m. meeting – for audio and real-time commenting via phone call 530-212-8376, conference code 933876 (press 5* to comment) and for submission of public comments or to comment on items by email prior to the meeting go online to dkohlman@co.tehama.ca.us.