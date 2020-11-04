Fall and winter are the perfect times of year to reassess waste reduction practices and to explore new ways to keep reducing waste around home and work, said Tehama County Landfill Recycling Coordinator Paul Freund.
He suggests while recycling cans, bottles, paper, plastic, and metal are standard practice, there are additional measures residents can take to reduce waste during the holidays.
Freund provides these helpful ways to expand waste reduction activities:
- Cooking Oil Recycling: The Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill accepts cooking oil for recycling into biodiesel? Drop cooking oil off for free at the landfill or set it next to your recycling cart if you have Green Waste of Tehama service.
- Food Rescue: Twenty-five percent more trash is thrown away between the Thanksgiving and New Year’s holidays than any other time of year. A good amount of that is food waste, so this year start planning early to avoid wasted food. Check out https://savethefood.com for helpful tips on meal planning, food storage, and rescuing food so it does not go to waste.
- Clean, Dry and Empty: When the celebrating is over after holiday gatherings, be sure to recycle cans and bottles. Make sure they are clean, dry and empty so they do not contaminate the paper and cardboard in recycling carts. Can and bottles can also be cashed in at a CRV redemption center.
- Avoid Contamination: Along with keeping recyclables clean, dry and empty; avoid putting items in recycling cart that do not belong. Styrofoam, greasy pizza boxes, and dirty lasagna pans should all go in the trash.
- Household Battery Recycling: Each year, the months of October, November, and December are when one third of all batteries are purchased in the U.S. Make sure to recycle “dead” batteries. Visit the following website for how and where to recycle them: http://www.co.tehama.ca.us/toxics/batteries.
“Keep in mind that when items are recycled, they do not end up in the landfill to be buried forever. Less waste in trash cans means less revenue for the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill; however, recycling and the waste reduction activities mentioned above provide benefits such as extending the life of the landfill and conserving natural resources,” Freund said. “Diverting material from the landfill enables Tehama County to operate our landfill longer, keeping this valuable resource available for future generations.”
For more information, please contact the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at (530) 528-1103 or email tehamacountyrecycles@co.tehama.ca.us.