Tehama County residents who receive garbage service through GreenWaste of Tehama will see their rates go up as of July 1.
The county Board of Supervisors approved the increase on June 27 as part of a new agreement between the county and GreenWaste for both residential and commercial waste services.
According to the county, the adjustment is 2.01 percent and is labeled as “temporary” continuing through February 2024, to cover the increased landfill tipping fees.
In a letter to the Board of Supervisors from GreenWaste, District Manager Amanda Garrett said Tehama County/City of Red Bluff Landfill fees increased on Feb. 1 from $74.42 at ton to $84.92 a ton due to an escalation in anticipated landfill closure costs.
“Currently, Waste Connections (GreenWaste) is carrying these costs which equate to over $100,000,” Garrett said.
The 2.01 percent fee increase averages to .55 cents per month for residential 64-gallon garbage receptacle services.
Garrett said Waste Connections/GreenWaste and Tehama County Joint Powers Authority are negotiating a new landfill contract, and rates will change again effective March 1, 2024.