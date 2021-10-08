During his last meeting as Tehama County Supervisor for District 1, Steve Chamblin was presented a certificate and plaque recognizing his nearly eight years of serving on the county on the board. Supervisor Dennis Garton presented Chamblin with the gifts.
“It is a great pleasure to present this certificate and plaque upon his retirement from the board,” Garton said. “The public, county employees and fellow board members thank you for your almost eight years of service.”
Chamblin, who is in his third term for District 1, said he is stepping down to take care of his wife who has a medical condition.
“I thought I was prepared to serve on the board when I first started, but since that time I have learned no one can be prepared for this job, as so much is coming at you all the time,” he said. “I know the board will select a good applicant to finish my term, and if its not a good choice the voters can decide in June's election.”
He went on to say if the county doesn't collectively pull together in one direction the future looks grim.
“The silent majority in this county is killing this county,” Chamblin added. “We have to stop fighting back and forth and come together on common goals, otherwise we will not be in good stead financially or for prosperity.”
The Board of Supervisors will be perusing the applications the county has received for Chamblin's position and interview the candidates, followed by a decision on the replacement. If the board does not come to a cohesive decision within the time allotted, the state will come in and make the selection.