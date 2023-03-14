Effective: Tuesday, March 14 at 4:45 PM
The following roads are closed in Tehama County per the Public Works Department:
• Rawson Road is closed between Dusty Way and Flores Avenue - flooding
• Flores Avenue is closed at the bridge - flooding
• Red Bank Creek Gates at Paskenta - flooding
• Foothill Road between A Street and 68th Avenue - flooding
• Shasta Boulevard at the the wet crossing between 8th Avenue and 62nd Avenue – swift water flows
• Woodland Avenue, south of Tehama Avenue - flooding
• Hamilton Avenue, west of the Woodland Avenue intersection - flooding
• Sixth Avenue in west Corning - flooding
• Rawson Road at Carona Avenue to Chittenden Road - flooding
• Hall Road at wet crossing 1.9 miles south of Gyle Road - flooding
• Flournoy Avenue closed between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue – no bridge