Effective: Tuesday, March 14 at 4:45 PM

The following roads are closed in Tehama County per the Public Works Department:

• Rawson Road is closed between Dusty Way and Flores Avenue - flooding

• Flores Avenue is closed at the bridge - flooding

• Red Bank Creek Gates at Paskenta - flooding

• Foothill Road between A Street and 68th Avenue - flooding

• Shasta Boulevard at the the wet crossing between 8th Avenue and 62nd       Avenue – swift water flows

• Woodland Avenue, south of Tehama Avenue - flooding

• Hamilton Avenue, west of the Woodland Avenue intersection - flooding

• Sixth Avenue in west Corning - flooding

• Rawson Road at Carona Avenue to Chittenden Road - flooding

• Hall Road at wet crossing 1.9 miles south of Gyle Road - flooding

• Flournoy Avenue closed between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue – no bridge

