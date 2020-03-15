Effective immediately, all public schools in Tehama County are closed to student attendance as a safety precaution against the threat of coronavirus (covid-19), according to Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor.
South Tehama County schools impacted by the closures includes Corning High School, Centennial High School, Los Molinos high and elementary schools, Vina Elementary, Flournoy Elementary, Kirkwood Elementary, Richfield Elementary, Corning Union Elementary School District schools (Maywood/DaVinci, Olive View, Woodson, West Street, and Rancho Tehama), and Elkins Elementary.
"This is not a directive from the Tehama County Department of Education, but a decision made individually by all the district superintendents in the county," he added. "We have been in close communication today discussing the guidance coming from Gov. Newsom and what that means for our schools. We all agreed that school closures is what is best and safest for our students and staff."
Caylor said the across-the-board closures are currently scheduled to last through Friday, March 27.
"On Monday we will be working with our bus and maintenance staffs to sanitize all buses and the school," he added. "Then, on Tuesday or Wednesday teachers will return to campus to coordinate a distant learning program for our students to participate in until the campus reopens. We are not exactly sure what the distant learning program will look like, but we will do our best under the circumstances."
District food staff will also be returning to campus as soon as allowed to coordinate a meal program for students and families who rely on school meals, Caylor explained.
For more information contact Corning Union High School at 824-8000, Corning Union Elementary School District at 824-7700; Richfield Elementary at 824-3354; Kirkwood Elementary at 824-7773; Flournoy Elementary 833-5331; Los Molinos District at 384-7826.