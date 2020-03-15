Several teachers and teacher's aids for Corning and its surrounding area schools have been receiving text notifications that all Corning schools have been closed to student attendance as a safety precaution due to the coronavirus.
There has been talk that all schools in Tehama County have been closed, but that has not been verified by county authorities.
Verified school closures include Richfield Elementary, Kirkwood Elementary, Los Molinos High School, Los Molinos Elementary School, Vina Elementary, Red Bluff High School and elementary schools.
Updates will be provided as soon as information comes available, including provisions for school lunch program.