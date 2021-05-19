Tehama County Search and Rescue completes update, certification training

Tehama County Search and Rescue members recently finished update and certification training on multiple disciplines to better serve the community, it residents and visitors.
Four of the teams’ members completed Wilderness First Aid training, which included intensive scenario based testing.
Dive Team Certification training was completed by four additional team members, bringing the number to seven who now serve on Search and Rescue’s dive team.
In addition, a three-day California State Fire Marshal Low Angle Rope Rescue Operational course was completed by a team member.
Tehama County Search and Rescue is comprised of approximately 35 dedicated volunteers who spend countless hours training and preparing to respond, day and night, to help and save those in need of their critical emergency services.
The team operates under the direction of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and through the designated Search and Rescue coordinators.
The team has four specialties - ground team, dog team, swiftwater rescue team and a dive team.
All members of the team are ground team members first, with their specialty second. Swiftwater rescue, dive team, and dog team members hold separate certification in their specialty.
All members receive on-going training in first aid/CPR, man tracking, technical rope, search management, winter search, and 4-wheel drive operations, to name a few.
Search and Rescue volunteers meet and train a minimum of once a month at the Stillwell Training Center, 2010 Park Ave., Red Bluff. Meetings are open to the public
The Stillwell Training Center was built and funded through donations from the public. Much of the work to build the facility was provided by team members..
Tehama County Search and Rescue Team is regularly called to assist other search and rescue teams throughout Northern California through the State Office of Emergency Services Mutual Aid Plan.
The team responds on average to 25 call-outs a year.
The team is always looking for dedicated new members. Information about the team can be obtained by calling the Stillwell Training Center at 530-527-6561 and leaving a message after the tone, or send an e-mail requesting information to tcsar@att.net.