As this year’s tax season came to an end, later than normal due to COVID-19, the results of a study was released which rated California’s counties as to their tax burden. According to SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, Tehama County came in second across the state as having the lowest tax burden for its residents. Modoc County topped the list, with Lassen coming in third, Siskiyou fourth, Trinity fifth and Kings County sixth.
The study analyzed data on income, sales, property and fuel taxes in each county to find the places with the lowest overall tax burden.
SmartAsset states that on the National Tax Burden Index, Tehama County earned 74.71 points, listing the average annual income tax at $9,475, sales tax at $1,334, property tax of $1,371 and fuel tax at $289.
Of Tehama County’s neighboring counties, Glenn was 11th on the list, Butte 16th, Plumas 10th and Shasta 17th.
The methodology used by SmartAsset to find the places with the lowest tax burdens, the company calculated the amount of money a specific person would pay in income, sales, property and fuel taxes in each county in the country.
California has among the highest taxes in the nation. Its base sales tax rate of 7.25 percent is higher than that of any other state, and its top marginal income tax rate of 12.3 percent is the highest state income tax rate in the country as well, according to SmartAsset.
The Golden State fares slightly better where real estate is concerned, though. The average homeowner pays just 0.77 percent of their actual home value in real estate taxes each year, placing the state 16th-lowest in the country.