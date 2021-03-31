While Tehama County remains in the state's COVID-19 red tier, a step down from the purple tier, the number of positive test cases is on the rise, said Val Lucero, executive director of the county's Health Services Agency, in her weekly presentation to the Board of Supervisors.
“We are not moving in the right direction,” she added. “A couple of bad days in testing can throw us off.”
In a 14 day period, March 21-28, the county saw 102 new cases resulting in a total of 5,282 positive cases in the county, 54 deaths, 25 people in quarantine and four hospitalized.
Lucero reported the county has plenty of COVID-19 vaccine in storage, around 2,600 of Maderna and Pfizer.
“We have appointments available for those 50 years and over, persons 16 to 65 years with underlying conditions, as well as anyone over 65 years,” she added. “Starting April 15, anyone 16 years and older, basically everyone in the age range, can make an appointment for the vaccine. We asking residents to please get out there and get vaccinated.”
As for the single administration Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Lucero said the county has not received anymore than the initial shipment of 200.
“We are looking at administering that vaccine to the homeless in the county who would otherwise find it very difficult to receive their second vaccination,” she explained.
The health agency is considering going out into the homeless communities to administer the vaccine.
To make an appointment for the vaccine go online to https://www.tehamacohealthservices.net/covid-19/covid-vaccine/ and click the My Turn link.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, go to the same website and click on the testing link.
For more information call the county Health Agency at (530) 527-6824 or 1-800-655-6854.
Lucero said the community needs to continue following COVID-19 safety protocols of wearing face masks, washing hands regularly, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, staying home if symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive.