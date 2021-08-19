Tehama County is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Valerie Lucero, Tehama County Health Services Agency executive director, reported during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting that during a seven day period, Aug. 9-15, there were 230 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county. The number reported the week previous was 176.
“On Monday alone, we had 38 new cases confirmed,” Lucero added. “In Tehama County right now our vaccination rate is 39.9 percent for fully vaccinated residents. There are only three other counties in the state with a lesser percentage.”
A month ago, data shows there were only 10-15 positive COVID-19 cases active in isolation reported on a daily basis. Of the 600 new positive cases that have been documented since Aug. 1, only seven had been fully vaccinated, according to the health services agency.
It has been confirmed by the agency that the highly contagious Delta variant is in the county, with at least five cases having been verified.
“We are back to having several COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county,” Lucero said.
The county is working to address the surge in COVID-19 cases as quickly and efficiently as possible, however, due to lack of resources, Tehama County has requested the assistance of state resources and staff who will help to follow up with positive COVID-19 individuals.
To help remedy the possible lag, we are utilizing a survey tool that texts individuals and prompts them to fill out a questionnaire on Cal-Connect.
Anyone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19,is asked to look for the questionnaire received via text message from the CA COVID Team and complete it upon receipt.
Completed surveys will help contact tracers start the investigation process, understand the patient's current health and living situation, and learn how to best support that person while in isolation.
The State Public Health Officer of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued new orders and set in place California Connected as the state's contact tracing program.
California Connected allows for public health workers from communities across the state to connect with individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and work with them, and people they have been in close contact with, to ensure they have access to confidential testing, as well as medical care and other services. to prevent the spread of the virus in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities.
The new mandate also enforces all unvaccinated employees of healthcare facilities and healthcare settings to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who qualify for an exemption from this mandate must adhere to weekly or twice weekly testing. Frequency of testing depends upon the health care setting they work in.
All California employees who work in these described settings, must have their dose of a one-dose regimen or their second dose of a two-dose regimen by September 30.
Adam Zaccatto, who works for the county social and health agency, said there are several county workers who are very concerned about this mandate.
“I am not anti-vaccine,” he told the Board of Supervisors. “However, I don't feel it is right that the government should mandate employees receive the vaccine and if you don't you get fired. That isn't the right way to do things.”
Lucero said the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising people who are immunocompromised to receive a third dose of the vaccine, whether Phizer or Moderna.
Other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.
Data and available evidence shows that recovered adults who contracted the virus naturally, will only obtain a degree of immunity from the virus for about 90 days.
Tehama County Public Health recommends that those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 become fully vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments for vaccination can be made by going to https:myturn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255.
Tehama County would like to remind residents that even with the release of vaccines, it is important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic, including washing hands regularly, avoid sick people or going out if your are sick, and maintain physical social distancing.
For more information go online to publichealth@tchsa.net or call (530) 527-6824.