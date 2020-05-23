Another lab-confirmed COVID-19 case was reported by the Tehama County Health Services Agency-Public Health on Thursday, May 21. The first case, announced April 1, was a man in his 60s who died from the coronavirus, and the second case was a man in his 50s who has recovered.
Public Health authorities said the third case is a woman in her 50s, but would not reveal any other details on her identity or the circumstances surrounding the case as it adheres to the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
As of late afternoon of Friday, May 22, the county had reported 1,109 confirmed negatives COVID-19 tests.
Tehama County Health Officer, Dr. Richard Wickenheiser, and the Public Health COVID-19 Response team are actively working to identify others at risk and will issue quarantine orders as necessary in relation to the third confirmed case.
Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team.
“We ask the community to please go and get tested even if you don’t have symptoms,” Wickenheiser said.
Appointments for free-of-charge test can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Testing takes place this week, May 26-29, at Corning High School, C Wing, 643 Blackburn Ave., followed by two weeks at the Red Bluff Community Center.
Local and state health authorities continue to ask residents to abide by the stay-at-home executive order and to practice social distancing, frequently wash hands and stay home if sick, emphasizing extra caution as Tehama County moves through Stage 2 of reopening.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit the following websites: www.cdc.gov, www.tehamacohealthservices.net, www.cdph.gov/covid19, www.covid19.ca.gov