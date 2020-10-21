Tehama Together is looking for senior applicants who have been adversely affected socially by the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in the Ladybug Project.
The 36 chosen applicants will be provided a clay-built ladybug and a glazing kit. The kits will include instructions, brushes, glaze and the ladybug. The ladybugs will be picked up, fired, and returned to the senior in time for the holidays.
Social workers, home health care providers, and family members are encouraged to apply on behalf of a senior who has been isolated during the pandemic.
Based on the response, applications will be reviewed and 36 applicants will be chosen representing a cross-section of Tehama County home-bound seniors.
Local potter, Yellie Lawrence, is creating each ladybug, developing the instructions, and assembling the art kits. Tehama Together volunteers will deliver each kit, pick up painted ladybugs and return the finished product to each senior.
This project is being sponsored by Tehama Together in cooperation with the Red Bluff Garden Club, and funding provided by the Tehama County Art Council.
For further information and applications, please contact Tehama Together at 332 Pine Street, Red Bluff, by email at tehamatogether@gmail.com or phone 530-527-2223.