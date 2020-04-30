The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting on Highway 99W south of Sonoma Avenue in Richfield, and at the same time the California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash involving a sheriff's deputy who was en route to the shooting.
There is very little information on the fatal shooting at this time, said sheriff's Det. Robert Bakken.
What he did confirm is a male was shot and transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"Other than that, I have no more information at this time," Bakken added. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."
A sheriff's deputy who was traveling south on the 99W around 8:25 p.m. with lights and siren responding to the fatal shooting was approaching Gyle Avenue when a WalMart big rig pulled out from Gyle turning left onto 99W directly in front of the SUV patrol vehicle, said CHP Sgt. Paul Burns.
As the deputy took evasive action to avoid colliding with the big rig, the patrol vehicle struck the back corner of the truck's trailer and then went off the roadway into a fence and tree, Burns stated.
Bystanders, a Corning police officer and CHP officer were able to extricate the deputy from the vehicle as others extinguished a small fire starting in the engine compartment.
Burns could not confirm the identity of the deputy, but did say he was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
The big rig did not stop following the collision, and continued onto the WalMart Distribution Center on Highway 99W where the driver was located and identified by the CHP.
"A complaint against the driver of the big rig will be filed with the Tehama County District Attorney's Office for hit and run and other charges," Burns said.