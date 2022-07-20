Tehama County residents have reported receiving phone calls and voice messages from numbers claiming to be Tehama County Sheriff’s Office employees directing the recipient to call regarding a civil matter.
This is a scam, warns the sheriff’s office. The phone number is an out of the area number with no association to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Dave Hencratt said his office or its employees do not contact citizens to ask for money or any other compensation over the phone.
The public is cautioned to be aware of the ongoing phone scams occurring in the area.