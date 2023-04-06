It has been more than a month since the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department reinstated its daytime patrol to all areas of the county.
However, Sheriff Dave Kain had to address the Tehama County Board of Supervisors recently to provide clarity amid rumors of continued staffing issues within the department.
After reviewing the history of the department’s daytime patrol suspension that started Nov. 20, 2022, due to a shortage of deputies to perform the duty, Kain explained, “even though our total number of employees went down since the first of the year, our number of deputies is up.”
He said the department did lose administrative employees to retirement and trainees who didn’t make the cut.
“These losses did not have any impact on patrol numbers,” Kain added. “In addition, we have had deputies who were with the department prior to Nov. 20 who successfully completed field training and then were able to take on full-time patrol roles. We hired two lateral deputies from other agencies who were almost immediately able to take on the patrol roles.”
In addition, the department was able to fill five correctional deputy positions at the jail, thus releasing patrol deputies who were having to temporarily fill those roles and allowing them back on patrol duty.
“The critical piece here was having three employees return from long term injury and illness leave back to working at the jail,” Kain said. “All of these hirings, staff getting off of training and employees returning to work boosted patrol staffing levels and some of the jail needs.”
These changes reduced employee overtime in the jail and provided for 13 deputies for patrol, he added.
“We are in the process of hiring lateral positions for deputy sheriff and detective, and we are testing for entry level deputies and correctional deputies,” Kain said.
The department’s front office, which had cut back on hours open to the public due to staffing levels, is again open full time.
“I’m proud of the progress our agency has made in such a short time,” said Kain, who was sworn into office in January after successfully running for sheriff in the June 7, 2022, primary election.