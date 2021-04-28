The Tehama County Sheriff's Office, 22840 Antelope Blvd., is now closed on Fridays until further notice due to a shortage in office personnel, announced Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.
Approved by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, the move comes as staffing levels are at an all time low as sheriff's office employees leave for better paying jobs, Johnston said.
“This is necessary to provide a safe working environment for our employees and maintain efficiency,” he added.
In an effort to retain the sheriff's department's trained and skilled employees, the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff's Association has been in contract negotiations with the county for more than a year in an effort to make deputy salary levels comparable to surrounding counties.
The Sheriff's Office can be reached at 530-529-7900 for more information.