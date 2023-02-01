The near completion of several new deputies’ field training programs at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department is making it possible for the department to restore its daytime patrol services starting Feb. 26.
On Nov. 20, 2022 the department suspended its daytime patrol services citing a severe staffing shortage, mostly with the jail and patrol.
The majority of the daytime staff has been either working in the courts, in the jail or serving civil legal documents.
Since that time the department’s daytime response to incidents that can’t be put off comes from the department’s detective division. When the evening uniformed patrol shift comes on at 6 p.m. they have a list of calls that came in during the day they respond to when possible.
In addition to the department restoring its daytime patrol, as of Feb. 1 the its main office will resume full operations 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The catastrophic staffing crisis that forced us to suspend services has begun to improve, thanks in part to the significant salary increases our deputy sheriffs recently received,” Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain said. “Our recruiting has increased and has even caused deputies who left for other agencies to return to the Sheriff's Office.”
He added that although the department remains significantly understaffed, he believes a continued solid and cooperative relationship with the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, which approved the recent salary increases, and the county’s Chief Administrator will continue to help in rebuilding staffing levels.
“We will remain restricted in our response to certain calls for service but are feeling confident that
we will be able to resume response to all calls for service in the coming months as our staffing continues to improve,” Kain said. “We would like to thank our neighboring law enforcement agencies for stepping in to help us maintain public safety during this difficult time.”
The California Highway Patrol, Corning and Red Bluff police departments have been doing what they can to provide extra services to the sheriff’s jurisdiction during the day.
Reasons for the staffing shortage are varied, but most say it is due to insufficient pay within Tehama County pubic safety compared to other law enforcement agencies in the North State.
Over the past several years, the department has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which Kain said is directly linked to pay disparities to comparable departments in the North State.
However, it isn’t just the county’s Board of Supervisors that may be responsible for the alleged inadequate salaries.
In March 2020, Measure G was on the election ballot providing Tehama County’s registered voters the opportunity to approve a one cent sale tax increase to help maintain services paid for by the county’s general fund, such as pubic safety. It was anticipated the proposed tax increase would generate $7.9 million for the county coffers.
The Measure failed miserably with 2,915 votes for and 15,123 against. For the next two years the county and Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association battled over employee salary contracts.
Then in November, as the result of a county-sanctioned Salary Compensation Study, which showed Tehama County Sheriff’s Office employees were in fact underpaid compared to like agencies, the Board approved sheriff’s office-related salary raises ranging from 1.7 percent to 24 percent increases based on how far below the median certain job classifications were.
“The raises were adequate for many divisions in the department, but not for the jail staff,” Hencratt said at the time. “We still need better pay for our jail staff.”
Jail employees are now back in contract negotiations with the county with the hopes to rectify the salary comparison disparity.
Until Feb. 26 the residents of Tehama County continue to pay the price for the staffing shortage with a lack of pubic safety response from the sheriff’s department during daytime hours.
The law enforcement staffing shortage isn’t unique to Tehama County. Fresno County and Sutter County are looking at some of the same problems due to funding and staffing shortages.