Since the first of June the Tehama County Sheriff's Office dispatch had been utilizing the Red Bluff Police Department's dispatch services between the hours of midnight to 6 a.m., due to a shortage of dispatchers at the sheriff's office.
According to the sheriff's office, the reason for the temporary closure is dispatch staffing levels are at an “all-time low” as the department had not been able to recruit new applicants due to non-competitive salary levels.
However, as of Oct. 30, the sheriff's office was able to return to full-time dispatch service following the successful recruitment and training of new dispatchers filling nearly all vacant positions.
Tehama County Sheriff's Capt. Dave Kain said the success in filling the vacant positions was due to a 15 percent increase in disptachers' pay approved by the county's Board of Supervisors back in June.
From that period on the sheriff's office has been actively recruiting dispatch applicants.
“The Tehama County Sheriff's Office has had a significant increase in recruitment for communication dispatchers due to the significant increase in pay for the position,” he added. “The Sheriff's Office Communication Center has taken back all responsibilities for incoming calls and dispatch duties, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
However, the sheriff's office administration says it is cautiously optimistic as any longterm illnesses or loss employees could again affect our hours of service in dispatch.
The sheriff's office expressed appreciation to the Red Bluff Police Department for its months of dispatch services and the residents of the county for their patience and support during this transition.
To pay for the services provided by the Red Bluff police dispatch, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved unanimously a resolution which allowed the transfer of $15,000 to fund Red Bluff police dispatch services' increased call volume due to the part-time closure of sheriff's dispatch through the end of June, and an additional $60,000 to pay the costs from July through September.
“Simply put, we are not able to hire and train dispatchers to keep up the number of dispatchers leaving our department due to better paying jobs,” said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.
The department has also been losing deputies and office staff reportedly for the same reason. For more than a year, the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff's Association has been in contract negotiations with the county in an effort the increase pay to a competitive level with other agencies in the area.