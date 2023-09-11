Tehama County sheriff’s deputies reportedly made a number of drug-related felony arrests during the first few days of the month.
On Sept. 5, sheriff’s dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle and items stolen from a residence in the Red Bluff area. While investigating the reported crime, deputies learned the allegedly stolen vehicle was possibly in the Rolling Hills Casino parking lot off Everett Freeman Way in Corning.
Sheriff’s Dep. Hoglund reportedly located the stolen vehicle in the casino’s south parking lot.
Assisting deputies and casino security quickly arrived and allegedly located Sarah Chirico, 38, of Red Bluff inside the vehicle, the TCSO said. She was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicle theft, warrant for drug-related charges, and misdemeanor charges.
Also arrested in connection to the stolen vehicle was Amy Crystal Hogun, 35, of Los Molinos. During a search of Hogun, deputies reported locating 20 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, fentanyl and packaging materials indicative of drug sales. She was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony vehicle theft, possession of narcotic controlled substance, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance, warrants for outstanding drug-related charges, and misdemeanor charges.
As deputies were working the Hogun/Chirico case they noticed an unrelated motorcycle parked next to the reported stolen vehicle. The motorcycle reportedly belonged to Michael Stafford, 52, a Red Bluff resident who allegedly has multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants outstanding in Tehama County.
He was located at the casino and arrested for his outstanding warrants and booked into the Tehama County Jail.
Cruz arrest
Tehama County Sheriff’s Dep. Ridgeway reportedly attempted to make a traffic stop on a red pickup around 8:40 p.m., on Sept. 4 on Eldrid Avenue in Dairyville. The driver of the pickup, 36-year-old Juan Mendoza Cruz of Red Bluff continued to drive behind a residence and reportedly parked the pickup, got out of it, failed to comply with the deputy’s commands and finally got back into the pickup, the TCSO reported.
With assistance from other deputies, Ridgeway was able to remove Cruz from the pickup following a brief struggle, according to the TCSO.
Cruz initially gave deputies a false name, but his correct identity was soon learned and he was placed under arrest, deputies reported.
During a search related to the arrest, deputies reportedly located a .357 cal. Revolver, .22 cal. rifle and ammunition, around two grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry concealed weapon on person, concealed weapon on person with prior conviction of crimes, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, possession of a controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, and possession of firearm not registered to person.