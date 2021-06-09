For a temporary interim, the Tehama County Sheriff's Dispatch Center will be closed between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. Emergency calls for service that would otherwise be handled by sheriff's dispatch during those hours will be rerouted to the Red Bluff Police Department Dispatch Center, reported Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt.
The move took effect Sunday, June 6, and on Tuesday, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved unanimously a resolution which allows the transfer of $15,000 to fund Red Bluff police dispatch services' increased call volume due to the part-time closure of sheriff's dispatch through the end of June, and an additional $60,000 to pay the costs from July through September.
According to the sheriff's office, the reason for the temporary closure is dispatch staffing levels are at an “all-time low” as the department has not been able to recruit new applicants due to non-competitive salary levels.
“Simply put, we are not able to hire and train dispatchers to keep up the number of dispatchers leaving our department due to better paying jobs,” said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.
Supervisor Board Chairman Dennis Garton pointed out during Tuesday's meeting that the board two weeks ago approved a 15 percent salary increase for sheriff's department dispatchers.
In response, Hencratt said because of that increase, his department is in the process of recruiting four dispatch center applicants.
He expressed his appreciation to the tax-paying citizens of Red Bluff and the Red Bluff Police Department as his department works to rebuild its number of dispatchers required for adequate service.
“This is not a permanent change,” he added. “I am not very happy with having to rely on another jurisdiction to do our work, however, I am glad we have that option.”
In the meantime, the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff's Association has for more than a year been in contract negotiations with the county fighting for salary raises that are competitive to other law enforcement agencies in the North State.
A few months ago, due to deputies leaving the sheriff's department in-part for better paying jobs, and the department's inability to recruit applicants to fill vacant deputy positions, Hencratt announced his department would have to reduce its response to several none emergency calls for service.
Hencratt and Johnston have both said the reason for the department's inability to fill vacancies is non-competitive pay.
Members of the Tehama County Board of Supervisors state they cannot comment on that claim as the county is currently in contract negotiations with sheriff's department employee associations.