The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office has reported it will be suspending day-time patrol services to its designated areas of responsibility beginning Nov. 20.
“This added reduction of services is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage throughout the agency,” states a Tehama County Sheriff’s Office press release.
According to out-going Sheriff Dave Hencratt, over the past several years, his department has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which he states has been directly linked to pay disparities to comparable departments in the North State.
A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage, states the press release.
Most recently, staffing shortages in the custody division have forced the sheriff’s office to reassign deputies from the operations division to fill vacancies within Tehama County Superior courts and the Tehama County Jail.
This unfortunate, but necessary restructuring has left the operations division with insufficient staff to sustain 24-hour patrol services, Hencratt reported.
Sheriff’s officials have met with officials from the California Highway Patrol to discuss the parameters of emergency response within Tehama County.
While the final details are still underway, the CHP will be responding to life threatening emergencies during the hours that the Sheriff’s Office is unable to provide patrol services, Hencratt said.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office will maintain patrol services during the night-time hours. Deputies assigned to night shift patrol will triage and respond to the open, non-emergency calls for service that come in throughout the day.
Hencratt said the Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing all recruitment efforts and working towards restoring patrol services when staffing levels permit.