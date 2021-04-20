Vacancies continues to plague the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, which currently has 22 vacant positions out of its roster of 126 employees, and the list is growing almost daily. Of those vacancies four are frozen positions, leaving the department with 18 unmanned positions.
While the reasons may be varied and complicated, one possible reason is the disparity between what Tehama County pays its sheriff's deputies compared to other law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties.
In its 2019-20 report, the Tehama County Grand Jury states, “TCSO (Tehama County Sheriff's Office) pay scales are less than most of the other surrounding counties. An employee can move out of the county, qualify to do the same job for less hours worked, and be paid higher wages.”
The report goes on to say, “These issues impact overtime hours worked, retention, and the ability to hire new employees. Filling vacancies, comparable pay scales, excessive hours worked and upgraded communication equipment need to be addressed for the health, welfare and safety of the Tehama Sheriff's Department and the Citizens of Tehama County.”
In a recent survey of adjacent counties, Tri-County News learned Tehama County sheriff's deputies step A, or new on the job, make over $2 an hour less than the next lowest paid rookie deputies, that being Butte County at $26.80 an hour compared to Tehama County at $24.05 an hour.
The numbers go up from there – for instance, Glenn County step A deputies make $27.64 an hour, and Shasta County $29.89. The disparity remains pretty much the same as the sheriff's office employees' salary steps move up the ladder of years served.
“We can't compete with other agencies' salary-wise and that is killing us,” Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt said.
For more than a year, the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff's Association has been in contract/salary negotiations gridlock with the county.
Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams said he cannot comment on the topic of salaries as the association is in negotiations with the county, and it is the same for Bill Goodwin, Tehama County chief administrator.
According to the grand jury's report, the sheriff's office has a $17 million dollar budget. Fifty percent of the budget goes toward salaries and wages.
The sheriff's office is funded by a revenue stream of Tehama County General Fund tax dollars and property tax funds. In addition, the office receives funding from AB 443, AB 109, Community Options for Public Safety and grant funds on occasion.
The vacancies save approximately $90,000 a month, or $1to 1.5 million Tehama County Sheriff's Office budget annually, according to the grand jury. According to Kain, those funds are turned back over to the county's general fund at the end of the fiscal year and used to help balance the budget.
“Deputy wages in Tehama County are lower than Glenn, Lake, Shasta, Butte or Yuba Counties. Sergeant wages are lower than Glenn, Lake, Shasta, Butte or Yuba Counties,” reads the grand jury report. “Most of the Law Enforcement Management salaries average 8 percent to 10 percent below median salary levels.”
Kain said at the level Tehama County is paying its sheriff's personnel, the department can't fill vacancies when they are seeking applicants.
“We have on several occasions opened recruitment for openings and came up empty,” he said. “I believe it is due to the non-competitive pay in our county.”
The grand jury agreed. “Formerly there would be 10 to 15 applying for a position. Currently there are 4-6 applicants which may average 1 successful candidate and that person may fail in the probationary time period.”
Just this month, the sheriff's office is down four dispatchers, one of its most veteran dispatchers moving, literally across the street, to the Red Bluff Police Department's dispatch center where he will be making more pay, Kain said. In addition, one of the office's most-veteran administrative support staff is also leaving for the Red Bluff Police Department.
Kain said exit interviews for personnel leaving the sheriff's department, which are conducted by management staff, have revealed in most instances the reason for leaving include a lack of competitive pay and benefits with surrounding counties.
“There have been other reasons mentioned as well, and in a couple of cases a feeling of incompatibility with the department and management,” he added.
As personnel numbers continue to decline within the sheriff's office, Sheriff Dave Hencratt requested during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting approval to close the office's front desk every Friday until further notice.
Last year he issued a public letter notifying a decrease in sheriff's office non-emergency services to the community due to a shortage in staffing.
In its report, the grand jury recommended the sheriff's office review and implement salary position re-alignments to include reclassification of top-level positions to fill lower pay scale classifications.
In also recommended the Board of Supervisors implement binding arbitration for contract negotiations before a contract is set to expire.