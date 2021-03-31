Highlights from Tehama County Sheriff's Office and Corning Police Department dispatch logs.
March 22
10:22 a.m. - residence on East Avenue in Red Bluff appears to have broken into, screen cut and window broken.
11:44 a.m. - reported theft of wood stove and pipe from residence on Redtail Drive in Red Bluff. Estimated value of $2,500.
12:51 p.m. - request to speak with deputy about break-in at Stagecoach Road residence in Rancho Tehama. Door kicked in, phone lines cut, security cameras stolen, items stolen.
4:40 p.m. - request for extra patrol in the evenings due to mailbox on Hoag Avenue in Corning repeatedly being broken into at night.
5:29 p.m. - report of someone breaking into residence on Highway 99W in Los Molinos, firearm stolen.
March 23
10:56 a.m. - reporting party asks to speak with animal control officer concerning dogs coming onto his Corning Road property and killing his livestock.
2:50 p.m. - reported theft of firearms from a residence on 65th Avenue in Los Molinos.
4:40 p.m. - resident reports while gone for the weekend someone broke into and burglarized her home on Sierra Vista Avenue in Gerber. Five to 10 guns stolen.
8:05 p.m. - report of theft of mail on Evergreen Road in Cottonwood.
March 24
8:04 a.m. - on Columbia Avenue in Corning, report of dogs attacking sheep again.
1:33 p.m. - report of a pile of catalytic converters found dumped in the dirt turn out of an orchard on Oklahoma Avenue in Dairyville.
2:17 p.m. - report of employee's vehicle being broke into while parked at Andersen and Sons Shelling in Vina. Window broken and items, including credit cards, stolen.
March 25
2:37 p.m. - reported theft of appliance and household items by a person housesitting for the reporting party in a residence on Fair Oaks Drive in Cottonwood.
6:50 p.m. - Dollar General in Los Molinos reports person passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot near the propane tank.
March 26
9:30 a.m. - report of damage to vacant residence on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff.
2:12 p.m. - report of dark Honda parked at Red Bank Creek with a male subject unconscious in the driver's seat.
4:06 p.m. - at Rolling Hills Casino two people report that a man lifted his shirt to show them his firearm and threatened them. The man then walked out of the casino. Security also reports seeing the man with the firearm.
7:21 p.m. - report that a subject broke the window at the back door of the Tehama County Jail. Arrest made.
10:17 p.m. - On Old Mission Drive in Red Bluff, reporting party said when he returned to his vehicle parked by the mailboxes the front passenger window was broken and a gym bag missing.
March 27
9:47 a.m. - report of stolen wallet at Rolling Hills Casino.
March 28
4:48 a.m. - overturned semi-truck blocking all lanes on Interstate 5 at Tehama Avenue.
2:52 p.m. - report of squatters breaking into and living in house on Kimick Way in Red Bluff.
3:56 p.m. - man reports he drove off leaving his shotgun on top of his vehicle after hunting near Bowman Chevron. When returned to area he was unable to located firearm, but believes subjects in nearby vehicle may have it.
9:11 p.m. - at Guys Corner Market on San Benito Avenue in Gerber, report that a man threw a stone and broke the glass on the front door, subject then ran away towards town.