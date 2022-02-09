A week after the Corning City Council voted to defy the Tehama County Health Services Agency policy concerning COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods, which were longer than the state's recommended policy, the county did an about face and decided to adopt state policy.
The City Council chose to go against county policy for the reason, according to Mayor Robert Snow, its policy was biased against those who were not vaccinated, unlike the policy recommended by the state.
According to the county, at the beginning of January, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) shortened the isolation and quarantine recommendations for the general population.
At that time Tehama County’s Health Officer Jennifer Brown felt it was in the best interest and safety of the community to not shorten isolation and quarantine periods due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the county’s low vaccination rate.
However, Brown announced she now considers it safe for Tehama County to adopt the state guidance for shorter isolation and quarantine periods as county case numbers are starting to plateau, and there is now more scientific evidence to support the shorter isolation and quarantine periods.
The CDPH guidance advises individuals who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status to:
Stay home for at least five days.
End isolation after day five if symptoms are resolving and a negative COVID-19 test is obtained.
End isolation after day 10 if unable to test or choose not to test and symptoms are resolving.
If an individual is exposed to someone with COVID-19 and they are unvaccinated or vaccinated and have not received a booster, they should:
Stay home for at least five days after their last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
End quarantine after day five if symptoms are not present and a negative COVID-19 test is obtained.
End quarantine after day 10 if they are unable to test or choose not to test and symptoms are not present.
Follow isolation recommendations if they test positive.
If an individual is exposed to someone with COVID-19 but they have received a booster or vaccinated but not yet booster-eligible, they do not need to quarantine but should:
Test on day five.
Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days.
Test and quarantine if symptoms develop.
Follow the isolation recommendations if they test positive.
For more information contact the Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854