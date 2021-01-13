With the announcement of Tehama County Health Officer Dr. Richard Wickenheiser's retirement, after 35 years of service, the county's Board of Supervisors approved unanimously on Tuesday the hiring of Dr. Jennifer G. Brown as his replacement as a part-time employee.
Over the past 10 years Brown worked as a family medicine specialist after graduating with honors in 2011.
She most recently was affiliated with St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, Shasta Regional Medical Center, and with many doctors and specialists in the medical group Inpatient Specialists of California Pc.
While introducing herself at the board meeting, Brown said she and her family moved to Tehama County in 2018, and since that time has enjoyed working at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital.
“I look forward to working closely with Dr. Wickenheiser during this transition,” she added. “And I feel humble and honored to be able to invest in our community.”
Both Val Lucero, Tehama County Health Services Agency executive director, and Tim Potanovic, Tehama County Environmental Health director, said they look forward to working with Brown as a team.
Brown starts in her new position on Feb. 8, with her contract running through February 2025. Her annual salary for the first year is $109,130.98, and will be paid out of the county's Environmental Health and Health Services Agency budgets.
Wickenheiser took on the job of Tehama County Health Officer in 1985 after serving as the deputy health officer for two years. Over the past 35 years he split his working time between the county and Lassen Medical Clinic. Upon his retirement from the clinic he has assisted at the Tehama County Public Health Clinic.