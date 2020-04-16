Wildlife officers at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) completed a cleanup of an illegal marijuana operation deep in the back country of the Tehama Wildlife Area in Tehama County. The property is owned by CDFW and was once home to Ishi - the last known member of the Native American Yahi people.
The cleanup effort included the removal of approximately 2,050 pounds of trash, 9,000 feet of plastic irrigation piping, numerous bottles of pesticides and other garbage that can be detrimental to the environment. Along with this, a makeshift stove, snares and other poaching equipment were removed.
The Tehama grow was discovered along the Antelope Creek and eradicated in October 2019, at which time approximately 2,500 fully budded plants were eradicated and nearly 250 pounds of processed cannabis was seized. Evidence of a poached deer was also discovered. No suspects were onsite or arrested. Given the remote location and challenges of the landscape, the cleanup was scheduled until now when appropriate resources were available.
The Tehama location marks the eighth property restored this year to date. Other sites in Stanislaus, Merced, Riverside, San Diego and Lassen counties were also restored.
Cleanup, restore and remediate are critical components of CDFW’s cannabis program, which is partially funded by the cannabis tax fund. Wildlife officers are charged with investigating crimes on CDFW property and leading those remediation efforts.
CDFW may also aid restoration efforts on land impacted by illegal grows by awarding grants to participating entities.
“In addition to enforcement and permitting, our cannabis program includes cleanup of public and some private lands destroyed by illegal cultivation. Remediation, permitting and enforcement aligns perfectly with our mission to preserve native fish and wildlife for use and enjoyment by the public,” said David Bess, deputy director and dhief of the CDFW Law Enforcement Division.
For more information on CDFW’s role in commercial cannabis cultivation online at wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis. CDFW encourages the public to report environmental crimes such as water pollution, water diversions and poaching to the CalTIP hotline by calling (888) 334-2258 or by texting information to “TIP411” (847411).