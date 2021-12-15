With the passage of a resolution by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the county's Social Services Office in Corning is closing its doors temporarily due to staff shortages.
The resolution passed on a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor John Leach voting against the closure.
“The office lies within my district (District 5) and I just can't support this,” he said.
The operations of Tehama County Social Services includes two office locations, the Corning Office, 275 Solano St., and the Red Bluff Office, 310 Main St.
The department currently has filled 138 of its 217 employee positions.
“For some time now, at the Corning office, due to staff shortages, the employees are having to run the front desk and the back office at the same time,” said Social Services Director Laura Hawkins. “We simply don't have the people needed to keep both offices open.”
Until staff numbers are at a sufficient level, the Corning office will remain closed and all staff will work out of the Red Bluff office, which is Social Services larger office between the two.
The Corning office will temporarily close its doors as of Dec. 21.
“This is a crisis for our department, the county and our clients,” Hawkins said.
Social Services rents the Corning office from Corning Healthcare District and will continue to do so through the closure.
All of the Social Services Department services and benefits will still be accessible to Corning customers in person at the Red Bluff site, or through several alternative means, such as by phone or online.
The website TCDSS.org has a tab “Benefitscal.com,” which provides online applications for Medi-cal, and Calfresh. For services by phone, clients can call 530-527-1911, or by walk in services at our Red Bluff Office at 310 S. Main St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment at the Red Bluff site 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A drop box for customers will remain available at the Corning site.