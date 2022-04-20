Tehama County Social Services Department continues its investigation into a technical disruption to the operations of systems within its computer network on April 9.
Upon learning of the disruption, Tehama County officials secured the county Social Services Department’s IT systems and took them offline out of an abundance of caution, launched an investigation with the assistance of a third-party forensic firm, and state, local and federal law enforcement agencies have been notified.
It appears that the scope of this incident is limited to just the county Social Services Department and not other county departments. This is due to the fact the Social Services Department’s IT network is separated from the other county departments’ IT environments.
Tehama County is approaching this incident with the utmost seriousness and is focused on securely restoring access to systems as quickly and as safely as possible, stated a press release from the social services department.
All stakeholders are being updated on the investigation.
If the investigation determines the incident resulted in unauthorized access to any sensitive information, county officials will provide notifications to the individuals in accordance with applicable law.