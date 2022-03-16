A Red Bluff resident who worked for the Tehama County Department of Social Services has been arrested on suspicion of fraud to obtain financial aid, as was her husband.
Booked into the Tehama County Jail on the charges was Shirely Camarillo, 44, and 42-year-old Fidel Camarillo.
The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation was notified of a potential fraud case in May 2021. The incident was reported to the bureau by the Tehama County Department of Social Services.
It was reported an employee at the Department of Social Services was allegedly committing fraud to obtain financial aid.
A joint criminal and internal investigation was conducted by bureau and personnel from the Department of Social Services.
Upon completion of the investigation, it was learned that the employee, Camarillo and her husband had reportedly committed fraud to obtain financial aid.
It was determined by investigators both Camarillo’s were working full time and claiming financial aid to care for their disabled child.
It is reported the Camarillo’s committed felony fraud in the amount of $89,289.50.
Fidel Camarillo was arrested on March 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted fraud to obtain financial aid with a bail of $10,000.
Shirley Camarillo was arrested on three days later and booked into the Tehama County Jail on the same charges as her husband with a bail of $15,000.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Investigation at 530-529-3590.