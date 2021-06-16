Since 2019, Tehama County Social Services has experienced an unforeseen loss of office assistant employees for many reasons. For this reason, the county's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow social services to reduce its office hours for its facilities throughout the county.
Normal attrition, such as retirement and personal medical, has occurred within the agency, as well as employee promotions and others leaving for better paid positions outside of the agency, has resulted in the agency suffering a number of unfilled positions.
“We have experienced recruitments with few qualified applicants or no applicants at all to fill our current vacancies,” reported the agency to the board of supervisiors.
For the past year, the Tehama County Social Services has experienced increased vacancies in its office assistant job class with current vacancies averaging at about 70 percent, leaving the agency with only 30 percent capacity to fulfill its front and back office operations.
Social Services Red Bluff office lobby averages at least two office assistants to help assist the public with questions, receive applications, liaison between program and service departments to meet the public’s needs, whereas our Corning Office only requires one office assistant.
However, in order to maintain both the front and back office tasks at both sites, the agency said it needs at least two office assistants at the front desk and at least four to maintain the back office duties that support program and services staff to complete tasks required per regulation standards and efficiency.
“All of agency programs have taken on some of the tasks the office assistants would fulfill, but unfortunately this is not sufficient to maintain our mandated operations and timelines to ensure we serve the public’s needs,” reported Social Services Director Laura Hawkins. “By tasking other positions with too much work outside of their normal job duties, we create backlogs and inefficiencies that will affect our abilities to maintain timely services.”
Office lobby hours have been amended from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to 10a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, making the agency able to allows its limited staffing complete back office tasks during the hours the lobbies are closed.
In addition, since the agency's services can be accessed online or by telephone, customers who need to drop off information requested during an online or telephone service will be able to do so at the secure lock box located in the agency's parking lot at 310 S. Main St., Red Bluff, and in the lobby of the Corning site, 275 Solano Street, Suite 201.
The new hours will remain in effect indefinitely and until staffing levels return to appropriate numbers.
The closure will still allow customers to access services by telephone and/or online, or daily in agency lobbies with amended hours.
“This change will support the wellbeing of our employees, and allow us to maintain high quality services.” reported Hawkins.