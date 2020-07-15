Tehama County Solid Waste, REAP has reopened

The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency’s Office and Reuse of Available Products (REAP) Facility has reopened to the public as of Wednesday, July 8. In order to ensure the safety of the public and the staff only two individuals will be allowed in the office building at any time and only one individual will be allowed in the REAP Facility. Please adhere to all local and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 social distancing and face coverings.
Masks will be required when entering the building and will be provided at no cost to individuals in need of one. For more information call the Agency at (530) 528-1103 or email tehamacountyrecycles@co.tehama.ca.us. 2323.