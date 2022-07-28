REDDING – The California Department of Transportation, Caltrans District 2, in conjunction with Dig It Construction, Inc., is preparing to begin work on the Potato Patch Overlay Project on State Route 32 in Tehama County.
The $1.3 million project, which is funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will replace asphalt concrete surfacing via dig outs and place a thin hot mix asphalt overlay approximately 28 miles east of Forest Ranch, from approximately 1 mile east of Deer Creek Bridge to a half-mile west of Slate Creek Bridge. The project will also include shoulder backing and upgrading guardrail to current standards.
Construction activities are currently planned to start on July 25. Motorists will encounter one-way traffic control with up to 15-minute delays, Monday through Friday during daytime hours.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive carefully in and around construction areas, follow speed limit reductions in place, and allot extra time for delays. The project is currently anticipated to be completed by mid-September.
Construction projects are subject to changes without prior notice.
To stay up to date on highway projects, follow Caltrans on Facebook and Twitter. Project information can also be found on the District 2 webpage. The public can call (530) 225-3426 during working hours or send an email to D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.