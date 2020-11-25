The following are recent Tehama County Superior Court prison sentences as released by the Tehama County District Attorney's Office:
- Dino Eleck Vargas, 38, was sentenced to five years in state prison for transportation, sell, or furnish cocaine.
Vargas, a passenger in a vehicle, ran away from police after the vehicle was stopped. Vargas' backpack, found inside the vehicle, contained 17 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and plastic sandwich bags.
- Robert Martin Amaral Jr., 31, was sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison for violation of probation, oral copulation of a person under 18 and possession of child or youth pornography.
Amaral was on formal probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim. On July 25 he was found with the victim and on Aug. 7 his phone was searched by a probation officer who located child pornography on the phone.
- Jose Chavez Magana, 42, was sentenced to three years in state prison for possession of a controlled substance while armed with firearm and violation of conditional release program.
Magana fled a traffic stop on foot. When caught, officers found a loaded handgun and methamphetamine in his possession. This was a Red Bluff Police Department arrest.
- Cody Shayne Hamilton, 29, was sentenced to two years in state prison for criminal threats, violation of probation and possession of controlled substance for sale.
Hamilton attacked a woman in her home, punching, strangling, and threatening to kill her. The victim had a restraining order against Hamilton. This was a Tehama County Sheriff's Office arrest.
- Brandon Eli Harris, 22, was sentenced to eight years and eight months in state prison for violation of probation, unlawful driving or taking a vehicle, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Harris and co-defendant entered a hotel room and shot one of the occupants of the room with a paintball gun multiple times in the face and chest. In another incident he was found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and a scale. Harris also located in a stolen vehicle that was known to be stolen. This was a Red Bluff Police and Tehama County Sheriff's Office arrests.
- Dean Aaron James, 50, was sentenced to two years in state prison for maintaining a place to use or sell controlled substance and failure to appear while out on bail.
James was on post release community service when he was contacted by law enforcement in a car. He admitted to possessing methamphetamine and heroin, which officers located, along with scales and packaging materials, in his vehicle. James cell phone contained evidence of narcotics activity.
- David Julian Theissen, 33, was sentenced to two years and eight months in state prison for receiving stolen property/motor vehicle and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Theissen, a felon, was found in possession of a recently stolen truck. During a search incident to arrest, police located rifle ammunition. This was a Red Bluff Police Department arrest.
- Louis William Buelna Jr., 30, was sentenced to two years in state prison for violation of post release community supervision and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.
While on post release community supervision, Buelna grabbed a woman by her sweatshirt during an argument and told her not to call police. This was a Red Bluff Police Department arrest.
- Leonard Allen Smith, 52, was sentenced to 18 months in local prison with six months mandatory supervision for possession of a controlled substance and two counts criminal threats.
Smith was pull over for a traffic violation and admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle, amounting to 35 grams of meth packaged for sale. He also harassed residents for several months at their home, during which Smith said he was going to get a gun and shoot them. This was a Corning Police Department and Tehama County Sheriff's Department arrest and investigation.