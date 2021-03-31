Tehama County Superior Court prison sentences as reported in March by the District Attorney's Office:
- Brandon Paul Orman, 30, was sentenced to six years in state prison for violation of parole, failure to notify last registering agency of change of address with a special allegation of prior strike. A state parole arrest.
Orman is a registered sex offender to removed his GPS monitor, threw it in the trash and fled to Fresno. He was located in a motel in Fresno 11 days later.
- Thomas Anthony Heredia, 67, of Corning was sentenced to six years in state prison for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with two special allegations. A Corning Police Department arrest.
Heredia was on parole with a prior strike for child molestation when he was stopped for a vehicle violation. During a search of his home pursuant to parole terms, a mirror with a line of methamphetamine was located in his bedroom, along with drug paraphernalia and indicia of methamphetamine use in the living room. In addition, Heredia stole a cell phone from a store. During a resulting search of his residence, methamphetamine was located in a potted plant by the front door and three small baggies of methamphetamine was located in a laundry bag.
- Brittany Rae Ann Nelson, 28, of Corning was sentenced to two years in local prison/jail for possession of controlled substance for sale and second degree burglary. Tehama County Sheriff's Office arrest.
Nelson was pulled over for a driving violation and a police canine alerted to the presence of narcotics. During a search a methamphetamine smoking pipe was located as well as two bags of meth on Nelson's person. In another incident, Nelson entered the post office in Rancho Tehama where she tampered with post office boxes and stole mail that did not belong to her. This was caught on post office video surveillance. During a search of her residence, deputies located the stolen mail.
- Robert Paul Poliquin, Sr., 39, of Corning was sentenced to six years and eight months is state prison for second degree burglary, two counts with a special allegation of prior strike and two counts vandalism. Corning Police Department arrest.
Poliquin pried open a storage unit at a facility in Corning and stole several items. He attempted to flee but was stopped by witnesses. Further investigation revealed Poliquin burglarized another storage unit in Corning earlier that same day.
- Jeremy Dean Keller was sentenced to five years in state prison for two counts possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, and violation of post release community supervision. Red Bluff Police Department, Tehama County Sheriff' and Probation case.
Officers searched Keller's truck during a traffic stop where they found heroin, methamphetamine, a revolver and ammunition. He was on post release community supervision at the time of the search. Also during post release community supervision, Keller in another incident is found to be in possession of a loaded gun.
- David Nathan Simmons, 32, of Red Bluff was sentenced to four years in state prison for violation of post release community supervision and possession of heroin for sale. Red Bluff Police Department and Tehama County Probation arrest.
Simmons, on post release community supervision, was stopped due to involvement in a hit and run. Officer found heroin, methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales inside his vehicle.
- Richard Paul Guttridge, 31, of Corning was sentenced to three years in state prison for violation of post release community supervision and fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly. Corning Police Department and Tehama County Probation Department arrest.
Guttridge failed to stop at a stop sign in Corning. An officer attempted to pull him over, but Guttridge failed to yield and instead, in an attempted to evade officers, ran through five stop signs, crossed over into oncoming traffice and traveled at high speeds through residential neighborhood. He only stopped because he ran out of gas.
- Ronald Miller Jr., 36, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 16 months in state prison for resisting an executive officer. Tehama County Sheriff's Office arrest.
While in Tehama County Jail, Miller spat on a custodial officer. While being moved to a different cell, Miller got into a fight and punched another correctional officer in the head.